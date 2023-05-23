SS RAJAMOULI CONDOLES DEATH OF RRR ACTOR RAY STEVENSON WITH A THROWBACK PICTURE SAYS HIS ENERGY WAS INFECTIOUS

Hyderabad: Ray Stevenson, best known in India for his role as British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli's RRR, died at the age of 58. He was also popular for his roles in the Thor movie as an Asgardian warrior and as a soldier of the 13th Legion in HBO's Rome. RRR's official social media accounts confirmed the news, following which SS Rajamouli shared a heartfelt note condoling the actor's death.

In the heartbreaking message, RRR director SS Rajamouli expressed his condolences on the demise of the renowned actor. He tweeted "Shocking... I can't believe this news. Ray contributed an incredible amount of energy and vitality to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

The RRR team paid tribute to the actor, tweeting, "He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene, but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. Ray Stevenson, your presence on the sets of #RRR will be remembered fondly. Gone too soon."

The RRR team's official Twitter handle broke the tragic news late Monday night, tweeting a still from the film with the caption: "What shocking news for all of us on the team!" Ray Stevenson, may you rest in peace. SIR SCOTT, you will live on in our hearts forever. #RRRMovie.”

Ray was also recognised for his appearances as Volstagg in Marvel's Thor trilogy and Othere in Vikings. He has voiced Gar Saxon in the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars and Rebels, and he was supposed to co-star with Rosario Dawson in Disney's upcoming The Mandalorian spinoff Ashoka.

Ray was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, on May 25, 1964. He began his acting career in European TV programmes and telefilms in the early 1990s. In Paul Greengrass' 1998 drama The Theory of Flight, he co-starred with Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh. Following that, he appeared in Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur (2004), Lexi Alexander's Punisher: War Zone (2008), the Hughes Brothers' The Book of Eli (2010), and Adam McKay's The Other Guys (2010).

