SS RAJAMOULI CALLS SRK BAADSHAH OF THE BOX OFFICE KING KHAN SEEKS HIS VALIDATION AS MASS HERO

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan opened at Rs 74.5 crore nett in India. The film helmed by Atlee registered the highest opening day ever for a Hindi release. Not only fans, but celebrities from Bollywood and down south are also seemingly in awe of SRK and Jawan as after Mahesh Babu, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli also took to social media to heap praise on King Khan.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Rajamouli penned a congratulatory note for SRK and team Jawan as the film took box office by storm. Underlining SRK's sway on the audience, Rajamouli called him "Badshah of the box office." The filmmaker also congratulated Atlee, who has predominantly work in Tamil cinema, for scoring a hit in Bollywood

"This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… 🤯🤯 Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)," wrote Rajamouli on Twitter.

SRK was swift to pen a reply requesting Rajamouli to watch Jawan and share his opinion on how he fared as a mass hero. "Thank u so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir," wrote King Khan.

Earlier, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media to praise Jawan. The superstar also heaped praise on SRK and shared that King Khan's "aura" and "screen presence" in the film are unparalleled.

