Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the King of Bollywood, is a name synonymous with success, charm, and charisma. With a career spanning over three decades, he has delivered numerous iconic performances and blockbuster hits that have cemented his place in the hearts of millions worldwide. However, even the mighty Khan has faced his share of challenges, particularly when his exceptional acting skills were not enough to save certain films from faltering at the box office.

In this article, we will explore some of Shah Rukh Khan's most memorable performances in films that unfortunately failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

Swades (2004):

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades, is widely regarded as one of Shah Rukh Khan's finest performances. He played the role of Mohan Bhargava, a NASA scientist who returns to India to reconnect with his roots. Khan's portrayal of the character was sincere and emotionally charged, making it a standout performance in his career. Despite critical acclaim, the film struggled to attract a large audience, primarily due to its unconventional storyline.

Paheli (2005):

Amol Palekar's Paheli was a unique and artistic film in which Shah Rukh Khan played dual roles, one of a ghost and the other of a newlywed husband. His performance as the charming ghost was praised for its depth and nuance. Despite Khan's impressive performance and good music, unfortunately, the film failed to create a significant buzz at the box office.

My Name Is Khan (2010):

In My Name Is Khan, SRK delivered a compelling performance as Rizwan Khan, a man with autism who embarks on a journey to meet the President of the United States. His portrayal of the character was deeply moving and garnered critical acclaim. The Karan Johar directorial received mixed responses at the box office, partially due to its themes related to discrimination and Islamophobia.

Fan (2016):

Fan was a thriller in which Shah Rukh Khan played both the superstar Aryan Khanna and his obsessed fan Gaurav Chandna. Khan's transformation into the character of Gaurav was remarkable, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Despite his exceptional performance, the film did not meet the sky-high expectations set for a Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Zero (2018):

Zero featured Khan as a vertically challenged man named Bauua Singh. His portrayal of Bauua was lauded for its depth and emotional range. However, the film's unusual premise and narrative led to a lukewarm response at the box office.