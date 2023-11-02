SRK TURNS 58 JUHI CHAWLA PLEDGES 500 TREES FARAH KHAN WITNESSED MADNESS FROM MANNAT WHILE AJAY DEVGN KAJOL PEN BEST BIRTHDAY WISH

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, various celebrities, including Farah Khan Kunder, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Juhi Chawla, Atlee, and more, sent their heartfelt wishes to the Bollywood icon.

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the King of Bollywood, is celebrating his 58th birthday today, creating a frenzy of excitement among his devoted fans. Social media platforms are inundated with birthday greetings for this iconic actor, and several fellow celebrities from the film industry have also joined in to extend their best wishes. Notable figures like Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Sonu Sood, Raj Kundra, and Jawan director Atlee have all conveyed their warm wishes to the superstar.

Ajay Devgn took to his social media account on Thursday morning to share a still from Shah Rukh Khan's movie "Jawan." In a brief but sweet message, Ajay wished him by saying, "Here's to another fantastic year of being Jawan and fabulous! Happy Birthday @iamsrk." Kajol also sent her wishes with the words, "Wish u a Supercalifrangilistic yearr ahead... I know it's gonna be a good one! @iamsrk."

Kajol shares birthday post for Shah Rukh Khan

Ajay Devgn extends birthday wish to SRK on 58th birthday

Farah Khan Kunder, who happened to be at SRK's grand residence, Mannat, shared a video on her Instagram Stories. In the video, SRK can be seen greeting a sea of fans gathered outside his home to celebrate his birthday. Farah wrote, "Saw the madness & the love from the best seats in the house...happy birthday Shah," and tagged the superstar in her post.

Farah Khan Kunder wishes SRK on birthday

Kiara Advani expressed her wishes with the words, "Happy Birthday King Lots and lots and lots of love." Sidharth Malhotra posted a photo with Shah Rukh Khan and tweeted, "Happy birthday @iamsrk sir! Keep shining. Big love and respect always." Even Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her love for King Khan.

Kiara Advani wishes King Khan on 58th birthday

Juhi Chawla, who has shared a long-standing friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, dating back nearly 30 years when they were first paired for the film "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman," announced that she would be planting 500 trees in honor of the occasion. She also emphasized the depth of their friendship with a heartfelt caption and shared stills from their past films.

Director Atlee, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Jawan, shared a picture with the actor and wrote, "Happy birthday to my dearest @iamsrk sir Love u sir." Ridhi Dogra, a co-actress in the same film, posted their picture and conveyed her warmest birthday wishes. Raj Kundra, Sonu Sood, Sophie Choudry, and others also wrote heartfelt messages to celebrate the special day.