SRK TO FOLLOW PATHAANS PROMOTIONAL STRATEGY FOR JAWAN MUSIC FIRST TRAILER LATER

Hyderabad Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan s upcoming movie Jawan is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2023 Following the astounding box office success of his previous movie Pathaan the King of Bollywood is now getting ready for his forthcoming release As per reports Jawan is slated to follow Pathaan s promotional strategy According to buzz around the promotional timeline Jawan s poster and teaser can be expected around the fourth week of April Similarly following Pathaan s strategy we can expect the makers to release film s music before the trailer The first and second songs of the movie are said to be released around the first and second week of May respectively Additionally the movie s trailer can be expected in the last week of May while the movie is likely to hit the theatres in the first week of June Also read Viral alert Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone twin in formals in leaked pics from Jawan setsAs the movie s release date approaches negotiations are in progress for the rights to stream it on OTT platforms after its theatrical release Reportedly a number of significant OTT platforms are engaged in a fierce bidding war to secure the rights to the movie As per a recent report Jawan is expected to attract a sizable audience because it has a broad appeal and was produced on a large scale with a substantial budget Additionally being a multilingual movie it is anticipated to connect with viewers across the nation and reach a variety of audiencesIt seems that Netflix is currently leading the race for the rights to stream Jawan on its platform Helmed by Atlee the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi Nayanthara Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Grover while Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is slated to make an extended cameo appearance in the movie