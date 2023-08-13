Hyderabad: On Sunday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared teaser of Chaleya song from his upcoming film Jawan. Second to be out from Jawan album, Chaleya song is seemingly going to be a treat for SRK fans. Going by Chaleya teaser, Kind Khan will be seen channeling the quintessential romantic hero vibes while ravishing Nayanthara adds to the upcoming song's allure.

King Khan took to social media to drop Chaleya teaser and announced that the song will be out on Monday in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The promotional video features SRK and Nayanthara dancing at a crosswalk. In Telugu, the song is titled Chalona while in Tamil the song is called Hayyoda. Sharing the teaser of Chaleya on Instagram, SRK promised that "Love will find a way to your heart."

As reported earlier, the romantic ballad is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao lent their voice to the Hindi version which is penned by lyricist Rakesh Kumar Pal, popularly known as Kumaar. The vocals for Telugu version have been rendered by Adithya Rkay and Priya Himesh while Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose wove his magic in the lyrics.

Chaleya teaser features SRK and Nayanthara as a lovestruck couple and the mere glimpse of their chemistry has seemingly left fans drooling. Soon after SRK shared the teaser, heartfelt comments by fans started pouring in. Not only fans, Chaleya teaser also evoke reactions from Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara's filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, RidhI Dogra, and Sunil Grover among others. The highly anticipated film is slated to hit big screens on September 7.

READ | Zinda Banda making: Atlee hugs SRK as he thanks superstar for 'lifetime moment' - watch video