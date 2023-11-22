Hyderabad: Mukesh Chhabra expressed immense excitement about Shahr Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. According to Chhabra, working on this project was an extraordinary experience, anticipating that the film would be a huge success. Dunki is set to be a significant social comedy-drama, marking the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani, known for his remarkable movies like Sanju, PK, and 3 Idiots. The storyline revolves around a group of individuals yearning to return to India. from a foreign land.

Chhabra, the ace casting director in the industry, mentioned that the process for Dunki was exceptionally captivating. He emphasized the depth and emotional resonance of the script, claiming it to be far superior to 3 Idiots, a sentiment that moved him to tears multiple times while reading it. "When I read the script of Dunki, I was blown away. If you loved 3 Idiots, it is going to be 100 times better than that. I have cried whenever I have read the script. Every time," said Chhabra.

Praising Rajkumar Hirani's directorial prowess, Chhabra described him as an entire film school, underscoring the comprehensive learning experience gained while working with him. He highlighted Hirani's dedication to the craft, mentioning the extensive two-year casting process and asserting that Dunki embodies the essence of timeless Indian classics.

Predicting a groundbreaking success, Chhabra opined that Dunki would shatter records, resonating with audiences similar to iconic films like Anand and Hrishikesh Mukherjee's masterpieces. "The film will break all the records. It is the purest form of filmmaking, like how we remember Anand, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films, Do Aankhen Barah Haath? Same way you will be talking about Dunki for many, many years to come. I mean it. Every piece of my heart feels this," said Mukesh in an interview with a webloid. His confidence in the film's impact stemmed from its genuine and heartfelt storytelling.