Hyderabad: While the Jawan frenzy is rife, the latest social media posts by cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Sharma have only added to the immense buzz around Shah Rukh Khan starrer. On Sunday, the cricketers took to social media to heap praise on Jawan which elicited a warm reply from the superstar.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Dinesh Karthik posted a lengthy note depicting how it took Atlee five years to see realising his dream. The cricketer also revealed his association with KKR and Atlee's talks with SRK for Jawan began in 2018 at the same time. Dinesh also shared that Atlee also came for one of the CSK vs KKR matches at Chennai during the early stage of Jawan.

The Indian cricketer turned commentator also congratulated Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and Venky Mysore who heads KKR and Red Chillies Entertainment for the 'colossal' success of the film.

Reacting to his post, a seemingly impressed SRK replied, "Wow DK you are quite the film buff!! Didn’t get to see this side of u during KKR times. Really happy u enjoyed the film and give my love to Dipika!!! And if u are free go watch it again after a few weeks…. Always need u as a finisher!!"

Meanwhile, SRK also replied to KKR's 20-year-old spinner Suyash Sharma on X who stepped out for a late-night show of Jawan amid heavy rainfall. Suyash posted a video of the heavy crowd waiting for Jawan's show at 11 p.m. braving rain. Suyash, Jab Asli Toofan Andar Laga Ho, Toh Is Toofan Se Fark Nahi Padta🔥🙏" He concluded his post with hashtags like "#jawan" and #ShahRukhKhan𓃵"

Reacting to Suyash's post on Twitter, Shah Rukh replied, "Love u Suyash!! Toofan toh maidan main tum bhi machaate ho with your spin bowling!!! Looking forward to seeing u on the field … stay happy and healthy…"

On Sunday, SRK also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of India's G20 presidency, saying it has brought in "a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian".

Meanwhile, Jawan is enjoying a smashing run at the box office as the film has raked in Rs 384.69 crore at the worldwide box office within three days of its release, the makers said Sunday. After delivering a blockbuster in Pathaan earlier this year, Jawan is SRK's second outing for 2023. Going by the momentum around Jawan at the box office, SRK is all set to cap the year with another massive hit.

