Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's recent flick Jawan, which opened in theatres on Thursday last week, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and fans. The songs of the film have also won the audiences' hearts in no time. On Thursday, singer Anirudh Ravichander, who sang Zinda Banda in Jawan, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his cover of Chaleya. Now, King Khan responded and praised the artist for the cover.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the jaw-dropping success of Jawan, has been responding to everyone on his X handle who has offered their congratulations on the success of his movie. On Friday, King Khan quoted a post by singer Anirudh Ravichander wherein he shared his cover of Chaleya. Sharing his cover, Anirudh tweeted, "It’s been a while.. here’s your fav #Chaleya" and tagged SRK, filmmaker Atlee, production house Red Chillies Entertainment and T-Series.

Shah Rukh Khan praised his cover and tweeted, "I have to dance on this while you sing it beta. And if I get the step wrong you instantly change the rhythm so I look good! U can do magic like that I know….love u." Responding to his tweet, Anirudh wrote, "Hahahaha can’t wait.. love you King."

From cinephiles to the elderly, everyone is taken over by Jawan fever in the nation. The craze is such that now an elderly woman is seen dancing to the beats of the trending song Chaleya from the film. The video posted on X shows the 65-year-old woman sporting a checkered shirt over a T-shirt, along with a pair of jeans and sneakers. She is seen flawlessly nailing the hook step of the song, and ends her dance by recreating SRK's famous open-arms pose.

