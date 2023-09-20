SRK COMES WITH FAMILY NAYANTHARA VIGNESH SHIVAN MAKE HAND IN HAND APPEARANCE ATLEE IS ALL SMILE AT AMBANI GANESH CHATURTHI CELEBRATIONS

Hyderabad: Fresh from the success of Jawan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan stole the limelight at the Ambani family Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Tuesday night. King Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrived at industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's residence Antilia with daughter Suhana Khan, and son AbRam Khan. Gauri's mother Savita Chhibber also accompanied the Khan family to Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Not only SRK, but his Jawan co-star Nayanthara and director Atlee Kumar also marked their presence at the event which was held in Mumbai.

Dressed to the nines, SRK and his family happily posed for the paps as they made a joint appearance. King Khan opted for a pathani for the event and tied his long hair in a ponytail. Need we say he looked handsome in ethnic look? Meanwhile, his wife Gauri complemented him in a shiny beige ethnic suit while Suhana stunned in an ivory suit at the event.

SRK's Jawan co-star Nayanthara arrived for Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with husband Vignesh Shivan. Twinning in white, the couple made a hand-in-hand entrance and posed briefly for the paparazzi. Dressed in traditional attire, Jawan director Atlee also marked his presence at the event. The filmmaker was spotted at the celebrations with his wife Priya who was seen donning a yellow sharara set.

Team Jawan aside, Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations also witnessed an electric turnout as Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others made heads turn in their voguish avatars.

