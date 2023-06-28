SRK ATLEE MULLING OVER TWO DATES FOR BIGGEST DIGITAL LAUNCH OF JAWAN TEASER REPORTS

Hyderabad: The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan keeps taking over social media even before its release. The hype around the film and its promotional assets is ever-increasing. Ever since Khan hinted that the Jawan teaser is ready during his recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, fans are waiting with bated breath for the same. According to the latest buzz, the makers are mulling over two dates for Jawan teaser launch.

The Jawan teaser is likely to be out in July as makers are planning to kickstart a two-month-long promotional window for SRK's highly anticipated actioner thriller. SRK and Atlee Kumar are mulling over two dates in July to release Jawan teaser, reports suggest. The makers will either lock July 7 or 15 for the grand launch of the Jawan teaser. While the team is ready with the final cut, the date will be finalised only after they get a nod from a "special guest" who will be unveiling Jawan teaser in Chennai amid much fanfare, a source close to the project told a webloid.

SRK is said to be following Pathaan's music first, trailer later promotional strategy for Jawan. The film will hit big screens on September 7 and is billed as one of the biggest cinematic events of 2023 after Pathaan. For the power-packed action entertainer, SRK will be essaying a double role of a father and a son. Bankrolled by Khan's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan features Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles while Sanya Malhotra will also be seen in a pivotal role.

