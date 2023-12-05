Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday attended the premier of The Archies. The upcoming movie will mark debut of SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh's grandson Agastya Nanda. The movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7.

Ahead of the movie's release, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar hosted a special screening of the movie for the members of the film industry. The entire Khan family - Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri and their children came to the screening to root for Suhana. The 'Om Shanti Om' star arrived on the red carpet along with Gauri, his mother-in-law Savita Chibber, and sons Aryan and AbRam.

SRK, Gauri, AbRam and Aryan were twinning in black. Woman of the moment, Suhana Khan, wore a red sequin gown. SRK wore a customized black t-shirt that had 'The Archies' written on it. Gauri was spotted in a black gown, while little Abram looked super cute in a black tuxedo. Aryan opted for a casual look. He paired a black t-shirt with a pair of black denims and a grey jacket.

The Khan family was all smiles while posing for the shutterbugs. Megastar Amitabh and his entire family, including his son Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also attended the special screening and were in a jubilant mood. Members of the Kapoor family - Janhavi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and veteran Bollywood actress Rekha also graced the occasion.

SRK recently conducted an #AskSRK session on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he also spoke highly of his daughter when a user asked him about Suhana's skating skills "#Suhanakhan stealing all your spotlight by roller skating.. when will you roller skate in your movies?" the user asked. To which SRK replied, "Never ever I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana, she is really good at it."