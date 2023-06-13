SRIYA REDDY ROPED IN FOR PAWAN KALYAN STARRER OG

Hyderabad Pawan Kalyan s OG went into production in April While the cast and crew are currently in Hyderabad for the film s third schedule the producers have dropped a latest update on the movie s cast Taking to Instagram DVV entertainment s official handle shared that Tamil actress Sriya Reddy has been cast in a key role The production banner DVV dropped a poster of actor Sriya Reddy on Instagram After releasing the poster the makers wrote Welcome onboard sriyareddy Your participation in OG will be both surprising and exciting FireStormIsOnTheWay TheyCallHimOG Thaman S has composed the soundtrack for the film and Ravi K Chandran is behind the lens overlooking cinematographyEven though she has only appeared in a few films Sriya Reddy has made a lasting impression with her choice of roles and how she has played them The actor will now be seen in Sujeeth Reddy s OG of Saaho fame I am not in the film industry for fame or money she remarked on her acting career I m here for the pure joy of acting I have a fire inside of me that loves to perform in front of the camera so I m looking for a job that will compliment that she added I will be a part of a film only when I am completely convinced that I can bring my A game she stated further I am really sensitive and enthusiastic about my roles which is why I take the time to autograph films the actor said Pawan Kalyan s forthcoming OG film is an actiondrama The ensemble cast includes Power star Pawan Kalyan Priyanka Arul Mohan as the primary leads as well as Arjun Das and Sriya Reddy The film is produced by DVV Danayya under the brand of DVV EntertainmentAlso read Pawan Kalyan looks fierce in latest glimpse from OG