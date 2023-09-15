SPREADING KUSHI DONE VIJAY DEVERAKONDA FUFILLS PROMISE DONATES OVER RS 1 LAKH EACH TO 100 FAMILIES

Hyderabad: Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, was released on September 1. The movie had a successful opening and has done well worldwide with decent collections. The film is particularly having a dream run at the US box office.

As announced earlier, Vijay on Friday made a donation of one crore rupees for 100 families at the success meet held following the film's release. Vijay as per his promise gave out Rs 1 lakh cheques to 100 families in the success meet organised following the heartwarming response to the film. Taking to Instagram, Vijay shared a video from the event and wrote: "#SpreadingKushi done ❤️ I feel happy and fulfilled now. I hope you all are too.. and to those who I couldn’t reach this time, till the time i am healthy and working and making a living, i will always be doing something every year :)) Stay strong, keep moving forward and everything will happen. My Devera Family, Full love, Your man, Vijay Deverakonda"

The actor opted for a casual look in an orange t-shirt. In the video, he could be seen handing over cheques and posing with fans. For the unversed, Vijay promised to give Rs 1 lakh to each of 100 families and also disclosed that he would use Rs 1 crore from his pay as a mark of respect for his fans. Prior to this, actor Vijay Deverakonda took his family to the Yadadri Temple in Telangana after the film's successful run at the theatres.

Kushi was released in theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is written, directed, and produced by Shiva Nirvana under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. This is Samantha and Vijay's second project together after Mahanati, as well as Samantha's second time working with director Shiva Nirvana after Majili. On the work front, Vijay and Sreeleela will be seen onscreen together in Gowtam Tinnanuri's upcoming movie, tentatively titled VD 12.

