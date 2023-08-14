Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday took to Twitter to update fans about his much-anticipated film Fighter. The Koi Mil Gaya actor dropped an update on the micro-blogging site, further piquing the interest of his admirers. The actor shared the teaser release date as the film inches closer to its theatrical release.

Taking to his official X account (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote: "#SpiritOfFighter 10 am tomorrow." In a big surprise for fans on Independence day, the Krishh 3 actor is all set to drop the teaser of the film. The film is helmed by filmmaker Siddharth of Pathaan fame.

The film marks Hrithik's third-time collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth as the duo signed up for the aerial action thriller Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

The film is the first installment in planned aerial action franchise in Bollywood.Fighter was supposed to be released in theatres on September 30, 2022, however, it was pushed back due to production difficulties caused by the COVID-19 epidemic. After several postponements, it is finally set to hit theatres early next year, coinciding with Republic Day.

The film is Hrithik and Siddharth's third on-screen collaboration, following their two blockbuster smashes Bang Bang in 2014 and War in 2019. Siddharth recently directed actor Shah Rukh Khan in action thriller film Pathaan, which earned rave reviews and went on to become an all-time blockbuster. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham both had key roles in the film.

In terms of other projects, Hrithik will be seen in the action thriller flick War 2 opposite Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The sequel to the hit flick War will this time be entrusted with Ayan Mukerji. The film's official release date is yet unknown.

