SPIRIT OF FIGHTER MAKERS OF HRITHIK ROSHAN DEEPIKA PADUKONE STARRER DROP MOTION POSTER ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

Mumbai: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on Tuesday unveiled the official motion poster of their upcoming film Fighter on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. Touted as India's first aerial action magnum opus, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

After teasing fans with the announcement of releasing Spirit Of Fighter on Tuesday, the makers dropped the motion poster on August 15. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik dropped the sneak peek video. "#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024," Roshan posted on Instagram.

The motion poster, which Roshan and Padukone as well as veteran star Anil Kapoor shared on social media, provides a first glimpse at the three actors, who are playing Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie. Deepika said, "A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day." As soon as the motion poster was unveiled, ecstatic fans took to the comment section to drop heart and fire emoticons.

Reacting to the poster, a fan wrote: "US have Tom Cruise India have Hrithik Roshan Two legends in one decade Unimaginable." Another one commented: "Goosebumps loading."

Fighter, backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is described as a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. The film reunites Roshan with Anand after the two collaborated on hits Bang Bang! and War. It also marks Deepika and Anand's second collaboration after Pathaan, the Shah Rukh Khan-led blockbuster which released earlier this year. (With agency inputs)

