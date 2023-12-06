Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi's daughters, were spotted at the premiere The Archies, latters debut movie. For the special night, Khushi Kapoor opted for her mother's iconic gown, giving a touching homage to her at the premiere of her eagerly awaited movie. The actress was photographed on the red carpet wearing an exquisite golden gown that her mother had worn years earlier.

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi, is gearing up to make her cinematic debut in The Archies. Khushi astounded everyone on Tuesday night at the movie premiere by dressing again in Sridevi's famous Kaufman Franco gown. Khushi looked stunning in her mother's vintage, shimmering strapless dress. Together with the necklace, she accessorised it with earrings that belonged to Sridevi. A tidy bun for her hair completed the ensemble.

For the unversed, Sridevi attended the IIFA Awards wearing the same outfit back in 2013, while she wore the jewellery attending the 2011 IIFA Awards. Khushi and Sridevi were compared in photos shared on the social media page Diet Sabya while wearing the same outfit. Khushi's dress designer, Priyanka Kapadia, also shared images of Khushi in her stunning gown on her Instagram stories. Posting a photo of the actress from the back, the designer captioned it, saying, "A very special night in a very special dress from her mom's closet."

The second child of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Khushi is the sister of Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi was also present at the film's premiere, which officially marks Khushi's significant Bollywood debut. Mumbai's premiere night was a star-studded affair. Celebrities who attended the special screening included the Bachchan-Nanda family as well as Shah Rukh Khan and his whole family. It was a full house, including Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, and more.

The Archies, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar, will debut on Netflix on December 7. The narrative, which takes place in India, is based on the lives of well-known fictional characters from American comic book by the same name. Betty Cooper will be portrayed by Khushi. Suhana Khan will play Veronica, and Agastya Nanda will play Archie. The movie also features Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Dilton (Yuvraj Menda), and Ethel (Dot).