Hyderabad: In addition to being a mother and an actor, Alia Bhatt is also an entrepreneur. The 30-year-old woman started her own line of an eco-conscious clothing brand for kids in 2021. Her friends from the film industry often receive lovely gifts from her collection and Sonam Kapoor is the most recent to join that list.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor posted a picture of the gifts that Alia sent for her kid Vayu on her IG Story. The gifts came in a blue box containing tees with cute phrases like "Mama's boy" and "Just lion around". Along with the gifts came a house-shaped personalized card with the name "Vayu" written on it. Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote, "So cute thank you" while tagging Alia Bhatt and her clothing brand. Meanwhile, Alia also reshared the same on her IG Story.

Previously, Alia delivered two bags packed with goodies from her clothing brand to her RRR co-star Jr NTR's children Abhay and Bhargava. Jr NTR took to his Instagram Story and shared a photo of the gifts while thanking her for the same. The two bags had "You are my favourite human bean" written on them. While sharing, he wrote, "Thank you @aliabhatt, always put a smile on Abhay and Bhargava's faces... Hope to see a bag with my name soon."

On the work front, Alia will be soon seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, helmed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The actor is also awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut movie Heart Of Stone. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, will appear in Shome Makhija's crime thriller Blind. The cast also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.