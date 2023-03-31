Hyderabad: Bollywood stars as well as International celebs attended the international luxury giant Christian Dior's India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show in Mumbai. Actor Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in a pastel pink dress paired with a matching blazer. She accessorized with a striking traditional gold choker and earrings. She added a touch of fusion to her ensemble by accessorizing with a potli purse and heels in the jutti style.

Diana Penty and Athiya Shetty posed in style. Diana chose a gorgeous purple dress, while Athiya donned a chic one-shoulder white gown.

Celebs exude style at Dior Mumbai Show

Karisma Kapoor showed up to the event wearing a high hairdo and a formal black outfit with black heels.

Shibani Dandekar strolled down the red carpet in a black mini-dress and a silver jacket.

Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, looked stunning in a black suit accessorized with a pearl necklace.

The power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Dior Mumbai Show. Anushka can be seen in a beautiful yellow dress and a matching Lady Diana mini bag. She kept her tresses open for the look. Virat, on the other hand, looked handsome in a khaki-toned suit and white shirt. He completed his stylish look with comfy white sneakers.

Ananya Panday looked cute in a hot pink dress and she opted for Oxford-style chunky shoes.

Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams dressed in a red crinkled dress with puffer sleeves. She opted for a pair of black strappy heels and a matching black bag.

'Bridgerton 2' fame Simone Ashley looked stunning in a white sleeveless gown at the fashion show. She kept her tied in a sleek ponytail.

Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant also attended the Dior fashion show and looked stunning in their outfits.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, the French fashion brand celebrates the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marks the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's current artistic director of women's collections has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to put together the luxury brand's ready-to-wear collection.

In fashion terminology, Pre-fall fashion refers to small capsule collections released by designers just ahead of the fall fashion shows in February, and arriving in stores in early summer. Pre-fall fashion is usually unveiled in a less formal, smaller-scale runway show to the primary Fall and Spring Fashion Week shows.

Thai stars Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), Frieda Pinto, Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan, Khushi Kapoor, Evergreen Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, and many others attended the show. (With agency inputs)