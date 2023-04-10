SONAM KAPOOR AND ANAND AHUJAS SON VAYU GEST WARM WELCOME AT DELHI HOME

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja's son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja received a warm welcome at the family's home in Delhi. The actor shared a number of precious photos from the event on her social media handle. While the family posed for photographs, the child was seen in his grandfather's arms. Anand Ahuja was absent from the event and his brother Anant Ahuja seemed prepared to take on the duties of a babysitter.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sonam wrote, "Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi… @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja . With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary. PS This is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonderful team of professionals!"

Reacting to her post, a user commented, "Loving every moment with Vayu❤️❤️❤️❤️Cant thank God enough🙏Full of Gratitude& Love🙏❤️." Another commented, "So grateful we could be a part of your celebrations ❤️🙌." One more user commented, "@sonamkapoor Thank you! An absolute Pleasure working with you! Can’t wait to create more magic. 🌺💚."

For unversed, Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Vayu on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. On the work front, Sonam will appear in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film Blind. Speaking to a news agency about the project, Sonam said, "Honestly, It's been a lovely break. I've been doing this since I was very little, but I want to come back and start getting into things once again. Just before I became pregnant, I shot a movie, which is now in theatres. I've spent the majority of my professional life working on sets, so I can't wait to get back there. My movie will be released soon. It's a thriller movie, and I can't wait for people to see it."