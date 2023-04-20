SONAKSHI SINHAS OTT DEBUT SERIES DAHAAD TO BE RELEASED IN MAY

Hyderabad The streaming service Prime Video announced on Thursday that Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha s Dahaad original series will debut on May 12 The crime drama series is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi according to a press release from Prime Video In addition to Sonakshi Sinha the series has an ensemble cast of Vijay Verma Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum ShahThe eightepisode television series was developed by Kagti and director Zoya Akhtar and it made its debut at the Berlinale International Film Festival in February 2023 Sharing the details Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to update her fans about her OTT debut series Posting the series first look poster she wrote only a powerful roar can uncover the truth DahaadOnPrime New Series May 12 As soon as she dropped the information her fans and other celebrities flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis Responding to the post a fan wrote Lady dabang Another one wrote Ab thappad se darr lagega it seems 🔥🔥Sinha plays Anjali Bhaati a subinspector who works with her colleagues to try to solve a horrific murder case while an unknowing criminal is still at large It all begins when subinspector Anjali Bhaati is assigned to investigate a string of mysterious deaths of women in public restrooms As the cases develop Anjali starts to have suspicions that a serial killer may be on the loose At first the deaths seem to be obvious suicidesAccording to the official synopsis What follows is a riveting catandmouse chase between an experienced criminal and an underdog cop as she puts together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar s Excel Media amp Entertainment and Tiger Baby are the film s producers