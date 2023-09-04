Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been hitting the headlines for their alleged relationship. The couple have reportedly been dating for quite a while now. Photos and videos of them together on social media have generated dating rumours despite the fact that neither of the two has acknowledged or confirmed their relationship. On Sunday night, the two rumoured lovebirds were spotted together after enjoying a romantic dinner date in Mumbai.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal could be seen posing for the paparazzi after enjoying a lovely dinner date together. The video shows the Dabangg actor smiling and interacting with the paparazzi before getting inside the car. For the outing, Sonakshi opted for a black tank top and blue jeans and paired them with a long black shrug. She had her hair tied in a ponytail. Zaheer, on the other hand, sported a check shirt that he paired with blue denim and white sneakers.

Soon after the video was shared, netizens flocked to the comment section and filled it with red heart emojis. A social media user commented, "Nice couple." Another user commented, "Wow mam! your boyfriend?" One more commented "New couple in town (attached a fire emoji)." A fan wrote, "Cute couple."

On the work front, Sonakshi last appeared in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi, and Kakuda, with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Besides this, the actor also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in her kitty. The movie also features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.