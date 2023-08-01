Hyderabad: Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut shared an old video of herself and Vidyut Jammwal walking the ramp for a fashion designer. Sharing the throwback video, Kangana hinted at directors to cast them together in an action movie. Vidyut, who is a fitness freak, is known for his action hero roles, while Kangana is also fond of doing action movies.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared a video, wherein she can be seen dressed in traditional attire, walking the ramp with Commando actor Vidyut. Kangana looks gorgeous in the video as she graces the ramp in an ivory lehenga, well complimented with heavy jewellery.

'Someone should cast us,' says Kangana Ranaut as she shares throwback video with Vidyut Jammwal

On the other hand, Vidyut looked sharp in a three-piece coat pant. The actor opted for grey shirt and dark blue blazers. The two looked stunning together. Sharing the video, the Tanu Weds Manu actor wrote: "Nice pair... someone should cast us in some action film..."

Kangana expressed her desire to work with Vidyut that too in an action film as that is a genre that both like. Vidyut in the past has worked in the action thriller Force, which was also his debut movie. The film was produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who while the shoot of the film noticed Vidyut's calibre and offered him Commando as the lead star. The two again collaborated for the hostage drama Sanak - Hope Under Siege, which released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Kangana flaunted her action avatar in Dhaakad in which the actor performed numerous stunts. She has been doing action tit bits in several other films. The actor learnt sword fight for her role in Manikarnika. Moving forward, she has Tejas and Emergency in her kitty.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reviews Oppenheimer, shares what she liked the most in Christopher Nolan's film - watch