Hyderabad: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra are now officially a married couple. Their marriage was solemnised on Sunday evening at a luxury hotel in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family. With wishes pouring in for the lovely couple, her brothers Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra have now taken to social media to share a heartfelt message for the lovely couple.

Taking to Instagram, Shivang wrote: "Some things just feel right. Some people just feel right. Some emotions are just beautiful. Some moments are just beautiful. For the Chopra’s and the Chadha’s….all of this WAS JUST BEAUTIFUL. Welcome to the family Jeej. @raghavchadha88 Welcome to the craziness which is the Chopra family. @parineetichopra Youve made a stunning bride next to this handsome young vibey dude. Love you both to pluto and back. ❤️🥺😘"

The actor shared the wedding album along with the endearing note. On the other hand, Sahaj took to Instagram Story and shared a picture from Parineeti and Raghav's jaimala with the caption: "To this endless lovestory." The couple shared pictures from their wedding on Monday morning, a day after their grand wedding.

Some people just feel right: Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang welcomes 'Jeej' Raghav Chadha to family, Sahaj gives shout out to their 'endless love story'

Their wedding post garnered lakhs of likes within minutes of being uploaded and were showered with congratulatory messages from fans to celebrities. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped a string of pictures and wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now..”

In terms of the new bride and groom's attire, Parineeti looked stunning in an ivory designer lehenga, while Raghav was spotted twinning with her in an off-white sherwani and matching safa. Before they started dating, Parineeti and Raghav apparently knew each other for several years.