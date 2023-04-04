Hyderabad: Actor Sobhita Dhulipala's sister Samanta Dhulipala recently tied the knot with Sahil Gupta, a doctor from Delhi. The actor on Monday took to her social media handle to share a number of pictures from her sister's wedding and wrote a sweet note about their "North meets South" wedding since the actor's family is from Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram from the 'phere and madhuparkaalu' wedding rituals, Sobhita reaffirmed her belief in the sweetness of matrimony, saying it was emotional to watch her sister marry the man she loves. Being able to enjoy the benefits of sisterhood in a society where people aren't always friendly to one another, especially women, is such a pleasure and a very emotional experience for Sobhita. It restored her trust in marriage's beauty as well.

"The bride and groom were considering jumping into the havan (laughing emoji)," Sobhita added in her caption. "I think this ceremony went on all night for some 12 hours and my mother was still displeased that we didn’t do enough pujas," she continued. In some of the photos, the bride appeared wearing a red sari, while in others, she was dressed in a white and crimson bridal ensemble.

Sobhita donned a customized pink saree at her sister's wedding. The actor also shared pictures of herself in different poses and captioned the post, "What I wore to the wedding.. thank you for custom-making this beautiful saree! I felt like a rose @_chandrakant_sonawane_." Reacting to her post, a fan commented, "Its a good day when sobhita posts." Another commented, "I’m in love with your existence in case you haven’t noticed."