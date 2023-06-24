SOBHITA DHULIPALA REVEALS WHAT MAKES HER ADMIRE SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU AND RUMORED BEAU NAGA CHAITANYA

Hyderabad: Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is busy promoting Disney+ Hotstar's The Night Manager Part -II. During one of the promotional interviews, Sobhita also shared her views on her rumoured boyfriend Naga Chaitanya and his former wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Ponniyin Selvan star revealed qualities that she admires the most in the estranged couple.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's romance is not hush-hush any more courtesy of their viral pictures from London holiday that stormed the internet in March. While the lovebirds have neither denied nor accepted being in a relationship, Sobhita recently spoke about Naga Chaitanya during an interview. She also spoke highly of Naga Chainatya's ex-wife Samantha and heaped praise on the Yashoda actor for her impressive filmography and the way she headlines a project.

Sobhita also showered Naga Chaitanya with compliments during The Night Manager Part -II promotional spree. The Made In Heaven star said that the quality that she admired the most in her rumoured boyfriend is his temperament. She called him a dignified guy with a cool demeanour.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's alleged romance has been making headlines post the latter parted ways from Samantha. Sobhita was labeled as a home breaker as netizens assumed that she is the reason behind ChaySam's relationship hitting rock bottom. Naga Chaitanya, however, expressed displeasure over speculations and said that it is disrespectful to involve a "third party" in his past.

Interstingly, Sobhita had once said that she will never date an actor. The diva seems to have changed her mind and when asked about how she looks at her statement in retrospect, Sobhita said that she has "lowered judgments" a little bit, and with that, she almost confirms dating Naga Chaitanya.