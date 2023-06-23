Hyderabad: Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who played a crucial part in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I and II, is awaiting the release of her web series The Night Manager Part 2. Recently in an interview, Sobhita recalled her early days in showbiz and shared that during the auditions, she was told that she was not fair enough to act, particularly in ads.

Sobhita received appreciation for her portrayal of Vaanathi in Ponniyin Selvan I and II. Earlier this year, she appeared as Anil Kapoor's girlfriend in The Night Manager Part 1, and she will now reprise her role in the second season. However, during her audition days, things were not all that good for her. The actor was called 'not gori (fair)' and 'not pretty enough' during her ad auditions.

In the interview, she said, "When you first start, everything is a battle. I'm not from the movies. I recall being told numerous times during my ad auditions that I am not 'gori' enough. I was told directly to my face that I am not pretty enough, similar to how you see in advertisements. Not that I was (dejected)."

She said that rather than dwelling on it, she discovered new and inventive ways to break into the industry. She said, "That's when you start thinking out of the box, rather than waiting for a brilliant successful commercial filmmaker to discover you. What is in my control is to go for auditions, and give my 100 percent."

Sobhita Dhulipala was crowned Miss India Earth in 2013 and has worked in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. The actor, who has been in the news for her alleged romance with Naga Chaitanya, will be seen in the Hindi film Sitara and an American film Monkey Man.