SOBHITA DHULIPALA ARJUN MATHUR ARE BACK WITH GRANDER AND MORE COMPLEX WEDDINGS IN MADE IN HEAVEN SEASON 2

Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming drama series Made in Heaven Season 2 on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the series. Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz reprise their roles in the second season. Made in Heaven S2 will be available exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from August 10.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sobhita shared the trailer with the caption: "Dreamiest weddings and the most chaotic planning.#MadeInHeavenOnPrime S2, trailer out now." Excited fans swamped to the comment section to shower wishes on the upcoming series. Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote: "Was waiting for this one." Another one wrote: "This was almost worth the wait. I'll be acting high maintenance till I watch the whole deal."

Shobita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, and Kalki Koechlin also featured in the first season, which premiered in 2019. Apart from them, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz will also reprise their roles from the first season in the current season. Along with the star cast of season 1, the show will also feature fresh faces like Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar.

Made In Heaven is a narrative about two wedding planners in Delhi, and it depicts the conflict of traditional and modern ideals against the backdrop of a large Indian wedding. Many truths are exposed throughout the series. The 7-episode series will be available on Prime Video India on August 10th.

It is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films. Season 1 of Made in Heaven was a huge critical success, engaging audiences with its fascinating storytelling, rich characters, and thought-provoking issues.

Set in New Delhi, season 2 of the International Emmy-nominated show Made In Heaven depicts the grandeur of the city's enormous large Indian weddings. It will dive further into the lives of its protagonists as they manage the intricacies of planning and celebrating weddings while their own lives expand in unexpected ways in the new season.

