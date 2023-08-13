Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra attended her husband, American singer Nick Jonas' concert at Yankee Stadium in New York. Priyanka uploaded videos and photographs from the event on her official Instagram handle keeping her fans updated. Posts from the Jonas Brothers concert, which featured Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, were also shared by a number of fan accounts.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Quantico actor shared a picture of Nick writing how proud she was of him. Sharing the photo from the stadium in New York, Priyanka captioned it: "My heart. So proud of you @nickjonas" In the picture, Nick can be seen in a black tee paired with black jeans. The singer completed his look with a white cap. The photo seems to be taken before the concert started.

Prior to this, Priyanka posted a series of photos from the venue. In one such post, she dropped a clip from the soundcheck ahead of the show. She wrote, "Wohoooo! Opening night of The Tour! #soundcheck @yankeestadium @jonasbrothers." In another photo, she gave a glimpse of her beverage and customised water bottle with the caption: "Decked out @jonasbrothers." She also posted a partial photo of Nick in a white outfit and tagged him.

Meanwhile, many videos of Priyanka herself from the concert are doing the rounds on the internet. In one such video shared by a fan, Priyanka might be seen at the venue wearing a long skirt and white and black chequered cropped top. She also had a jacket on her.

On the work front, the actor was last seen on the Russo Brothers' creation Citadel. Richard Madden was among those who appeared in the action-packed programme. Next, the desi girl will be seen in Heads Of State, wherein she will appear alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

