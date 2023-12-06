Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, which is scheduled to release on December 7, is generating much excitement among audiences. Ahead of its release on Netflix, the makers hosted a grand premiere, attended by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar, giving it a star-studded feel. After watching the film, several celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, and Karan Johar took to social media to express their thoughts on the film.

As the anticipation builds among eager viewers, the first reviews of The Archies have finally appeared. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram on Wednesday to pen a lengthy note showering praise on the entire team of The Archies. He wrote, "#thearchies has been watched!!! A town of Anglo Indians called RIVERDALE! The year is 1964.. And straight from the credit roll you’re sucked right into @zoieakhtar’s world and with her impeccable craft and command she makes sure you’re hooked!" He continued to applaud the film's cast, as well as the exceptional attention given to costumes and cinematography.

Katrina Kaif couldn't contain her enthusiasm for The Archies and wrote that the film takes us back to a time of 'innocence and charm' that we seem to have forgotten. "So beautifully crafted and attention given to each and every frame. Musicals are the hardest genre to crack and this just got it so RIGHT," she wrote. She proceeded to appreciate each member of the cast and director Zoya Akhtar for their exceptional talent and gifted soul.

Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh penned, "I loved it. Thank you for this amazing trip down memory lane! Blown away by all the performances and the attention to every detail. You guys were phenomenal."

Set to release on December 7, The Archies features Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson as Archie Andrews, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Aditi Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.