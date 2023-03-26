Hyderabad: In a recent interview talking about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Union Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament Smriti Irani got teary-eyed as she remembered him. The Kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi actor recalled her advice to Sushant, prior to the unfateful event of his death by suicide. Smriti shared that she had told Sushant not to kill himself.

Smriti Irani burst into tears while remembering the late actor, who died by suicide in June 2020, sending shockwaves across the nation. The actor was only 34 then. Talking about the actor's demise, Smriti Irani said that she was in the middle of a video conference when she got the news.

Smriti Irani said in an interview that she was on a video call on the day Sushant died. 'I was on a VC (video conference) the day Sushant died.' There were a lot of people. But I couldn't... I wondered why he hadn't called me. He should have phoned right away. 'I told him, 'Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko (Please don't kill yourself),' she said further.

Smriti Irani also stated that she immediately contacted Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che! co-star Amit Sadh following the unfortunate news. 'I was terrified for Amit Sadh. I called him and inquired as to what he was up to. I was aware that kuch gadbad karega bachcha (He would do something stupid). I had the feeling that something was awry when Amit said 'mujhe nahi rehna, kya kiya is stupid ne.' Smriti went on to say that the two of them talked for six hours.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens emotional note as 'Kai Po Che!' turns 10