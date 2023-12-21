Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's highly awaited film Dunki with an ensemble cast comprising Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal hit the silver screens today on Thursday. Though Vicky was cast as a supporting character, the actor was able to leave a lasting impression. Moviegoers showered the actor with praises for his small but impactful role.

Though fans lined up for the first day shows across India to catch a glimpse of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, it was Vicky who stole the limelight. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor impressed filmgoers with his acting skills. Many took to social media demanding an award for the actor.

Taking to X, a user wrote: "#Dunki Interval: Theek hai ji. That #RajkumarHirani flavor is seen in comedy and drama lekin abhi bhi kuch lagrahai hai missing hai thoda fika hai. #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 is as always good. #VickyKaushal is a performer who never disappoints. OK, 1st half. #TaapseePannu #DunkiReview"

Another one wrote: "#Dunki 1st half:- I have a perpetual smile on my face. Ample time to develop supporting characters allows for the ensemble cast to shine! #VickyKaushal is a clear stand out! The comedic beats are far superior than the promotional material. It’s been a breeze. 2nd half time 🤞"

A Twitter user unimpressed by the movie or SRK's chemistry with Taapsee wrote: “#Dunki is definitely #RajkumarHirani's weakest film till date! The humour is unfunny and the script and execution is dull! #Taapsee and #ShahRukhKhan literally have 0 chemistry which was important for a film like this! #VickyKaushal was the only saving grace.”

Vicky Kaushal, who has a special role in the movie, was called the highlight of the film by many on X. He was also trending on Twitter Thursday morning with social media users demanding an award for his performance. The actor had an eventful year with three back-to-back films, namely Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sam Bahadur and now Dunki.

Dunki, co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who have a dream of settling down in London for a better life but undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.