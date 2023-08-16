SMALL MINDS DISCUSS PEOPLE SONAM KAPOOR DROPS CRYPTIC POST AFTER RANA DAGGUBATI APOLOGISES FOR UNTRUE COMMENTS

Hyderabad: At a recent event in Hyderabad, Rana Daggubati hinted that Sonam Kapoor 'wasted' Dulquer Salmaan's time on The Zoya Factor. After the statement was blown out of proportion and Sonam was trolled online, Rana sent her an apology. Now, Sonam has reacted to the whole controversy involving her with a strong quote.

It appears that Rana Daggubati's apology hasn't totally won Sonam Kapoor over. Rana apologised to her on Tuesday after accusing her of wasting co-star Dulquer Salmaan's time on their movie The Zoya Factor. Though Rana didn't name her, netizens were quick to judge it was Sonam that he was talking about. Sonam now appears to have responded to Rana without specifically referencing the incident.

Sonam shared an Eleanor Roosevelt statement on Instagram on Wednesday morning. "Small minds discuss people, average minds discuss events and great minds discuss ideas," it read. "Just a little something I'd like some people to know," Sonam wrote, adding, "especially when talking about things that are made up about people."

For the unversed, Rana recently attended the promotional event of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film King Of Kotha in Hyderabad, where he talked about Dulquer's patience and humility. In a viral video from the occasion, Rana can be heard discussing an incident involving Dulquer and a "leading Bollywood actress."

Rana praised Dulquer for his patience and made fun of the actress by claiming that while the crew was waiting, she was on the phone with her spouse discussing shopping plans in London. Although the actor made no specific reference to anyone, internet users immediately assumed that Rana was talking about Sonam and that the incident had to do with The Zoya Factor's filming.

Soon after the video hit the internet, it became viral and netizens started trolling Sonam for her unprofessional behaviour. To put an end to all the trolls, Rana apologised to Sonam and Dulquer on Twitter on Tuesday and provided clarification.

"I am truly worried by the criticism that Sonam has received as a result of my statements, which are completely false and were only meant to be humorous. We frequently joke around as friends, and I'm sorry if I came across the wrong way. I would like to use this opportunity to apologise deeply to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in the highest regard. I hope this explanation clears up any confusion and puts an end to any rumours. I appreciate your patience," he wrote.

