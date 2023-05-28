SLAVE TO YOUR LOVE FOREVER JR NTR SHARES HEARTWARMING POST ON GRANDFATHER NT RAMA RAOS BIRTH CENTENARY

Hyderabad: RRR star Jr NTR took to social media to share a heart-touching post to mark his grandfather and late superstar NT Rama Rao's birth centenary. The actor shared a throwback picture of his grandfather along with a heartfelt note.

Sharing the tweet, Jr NTR wrote in Telugu, "Touch our hearts once more Grandpa." Jr NTR also wrote a note longing for the love of his late grandfather. When translated to English, it means: "Untouched by your feet, the Earth diminishes. Unable to see your image, Telugu's heart breaks. Show your big heart and come to touch this Earth and touch this heart, Grandpa." He concluded the post with: "Slave to your love forever, Jr NTR."

Meanwhile, Jr NTR's absence at the centenary celebrations set many tongues wagging. While the event was marked by several film and political celebrities, Jr NTR was missing from the list of family members who graced NT Rama Rao's centenary celebrations. The event was held on Jr NTR's birthday and speculations were rife that due to prior commitments, he was unable to be part of the celebrations.

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for Koratala Siva directed Devara. Set in the cosThe film also marks Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Telugu debut. As reported earlier, Devara is set in India's forgotten coastal lands, where men are more like beasts than men. Talking about his film with Jr NTR, the director had said that Devara is going to be a treat for fans. The filmmaker also promised that the Jr NTR starrer will be his best film so far.