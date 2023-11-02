K Chandrasekaran, the president of Nadigarthilagam Sivaji Samooganala Perava, reportedly stated that the request holds merit as Sivaji Ganesan is widely known and referred to as Nadikar Thilakam. This name was bestowed upon him by a fan in the Bommai Magazine, and since then, it has been his recognized name. Explaining the reason behind the request, K Chandrasekaran told a newswire that if a movie is titled Nadigar Thilagam, it is evident that it is a biography film about Sivaji Ganesan and that is why they objected to that name.

The president shared that he has written to various organizations in Kerala, but was informed by the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce to also register the objection in Chennai. He further said that SIFCC's chairman Mr Ravi Kottarakkara was in Mumbai at that time, who assured that he would return and address the matter. Adding to his argument, K Chandrasekaran expressed that he has sent it to several associations and strongly objects to the title of the film since it should be the biography or filmography of the actor to have that title.