Sivaji Ganesan's fans request title change for Tovino Thomas starrer Nadikar Thilakam
Published: 2 hours ago
Sivaji Ganesan's fans request title change for Tovino Thomas starrer Nadikar Thilakam
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Jean Paul Lal's forthcoming Malayalam flick Nadikar Thilakam, starring actors Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir, is facing opposition for its title. The film is being criticized by the fan association Nadigarthilagam Sivaji Samooganala Perava, as the film's title is the sobriquet of the late legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan. The association has written to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) and other film associations, urging them to change the name of the comedy film, as it has no connection to the actor.
K Chandrasekaran, the president of Nadigarthilagam Sivaji Samooganala Perava, reportedly stated that the request holds merit as Sivaji Ganesan is widely known and referred to as Nadikar Thilakam. This name was bestowed upon him by a fan in the Bommai Magazine, and since then, it has been his recognized name. Explaining the reason behind the request, K Chandrasekaran told a newswire that if a movie is titled Nadigar Thilagam, it is evident that it is a biography film about Sivaji Ganesan and that is why they objected to that name.
Also read: Anweshippin Kandethum first glance: Tovino Thomas starrer promises a thrilling ride ahead
The president shared that he has written to various organizations in Kerala, but was informed by the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce to also register the objection in Chennai. He further said that SIFCC's chairman Mr Ravi Kottarakkara was in Mumbai at that time, who assured that he would return and address the matter. Adding to his argument, K Chandrasekaran expressed that he has sent it to several associations and strongly objects to the title of the film since it should be the biography or filmography of the actor to have that title.
In the film Nadikar Thilakam, Tovino plays the role of superstar David Padikkal, who finds himself grappling with numerous personal and professional challenges throughout his film career. The movie has been estimated to have been made on a budget of Rs 40 crores and will undergo a 120-day shoot in various locations.