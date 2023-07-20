SITARA WALKING IN FOOTSTEPS OF FATHER MAHESH BABU DISTRIBUTES BICYCLES TO UNDERPRIVILEGED

Hyderabad: Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara won the hearts of citizens as her video in which she was distributing bicycles to the underprivileged to mark her birthday went viral. Sitara invited the students to her house and had fun with them during her 11th birthday celebration at her residence in Hyderabad. She distributed bicycles to underprivileged students on the occasion on Thursday.

Later, she cut the cake and celebrated her birthday in their presence. She handed over the bicycles and posed for photographs with them. A video related to the birthday fete of Sitara is being circulated on social media. After watching the video, netizens heaped praise on her. They likened Sitara to her Superstar father Mahesh Babu stating that she is walking in the latter's footsteps as Mahesh Babu was doing yeoman service to people.

It may be recalled that Mahesh Babu conducts a free health camp at his native village Burripalem in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh for the children every year. It may be noted that Sitara recently acted in a commercial for a popular jewellery store. Recently, she said that the remuneration received was used for charity. She said that she wants to enter films. Currently, she is also taking training in dance.

People, who earn money, wish to spend it on philanthropic service and it happens regularly as many entrepreneurs and others are doing that. But, kids earn money at a young age taking the initiative to help the kids, who cannot afford things they wish to have, is commendable. Kudos to Sitara, daughter of Mahesh Babu, as she made her father proud by serving the downtrodden.