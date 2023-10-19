Hyderabad: Actor Tiger Shroff is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Singham Again. The latest addition in the cop franchise, Tiger Shroff will essay the role of ACP Satya. With Tiger joining the cop universe, the total strength of police officers in Rohit Shetty's cop universe has gone up to 5.

Welcoming him on board, Rohit took to Instagram and wrote, "Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA ... the immortal, like Truth! Welcome to the squad...Tiger." Rohit also shared Tiger's look from the action-packed drama. Tiger is seen flaunting his tone physique.

Tiger also received a shoutout from the other members of the Singham Again family. "Welcoming my brother from another mother, @tigerjackieshroff as ACP Satya to the squad," Akshay wrote. "The squad just got stronger, welcome to the team ACP Satya," Ajay posted on his Instagram account.

Tiger posted several pictures of himself in the uniform on his official Instagram handle. Tiger is seen standing with a rifle in the first image, showing off his ripped physique. Another one shows him without a shirt, while the last image focuses on his new avatar.

As per a report, Tiger Shroff will make a brief cameo appearance in Singham Again, and director Rohit wants to add him to his cinematic world as a brand-new cop. Tiger Shroff will have his own separate identity in the cop world with traits particular to his own personality, just like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi had. According to the report, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger, and Deepika would now portray 5 cops, leading to distinct storylines in the future.

The update of Tiger joining Singham Again has left his fans excited. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2024 and will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.