Sikh community must disassociate from Khalistanis: Kangana Ranaut over Shubneet Singh controversy
Published: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: In the wake of cancellation of Canada based Punjabi singer Shubneet Singh's India tour over his controversial post, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has finally shared her opinion. The Dhaakad actor's tweet comes after the Punjabi singer has been facing massive backlash for sharing a distorted map of India on his Instagram profile. Owing to his controversial post, many sports celebrities like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya unfollowed the singer.
Reacting to the same, Kangana wrote on X: "Sikh community must disassociate themselves from Khalistanis and more Sikhs must come out in the support of Akhand Bharat, the way I am boycotted by the Sikh community and how violently they protest against my films in Punjab because I spoke against Khalistani terrorists is not a good decision or sign from their end. Khalistani terrorism makes them look bad and it will ruin the credibility of entire community and their over all perception. In the past also Khalistanis have severely damaged the whole Sikh community, I request the entire Sikh community in the name of religion they must not get excited or instigated by Khalistani terrorists. Jai Hind."
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 22, 2023
— Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) August 29, 2023
pic.twitter.com/AMgGgbH3Bc
For the unversed, in March, the well-known Punjabi musician and rapper posted a distorted image of an Indian map to Instagram in the midst of the police raid on Amritpal Singh, a self-ascertained Sikh preacher, and his associates. Shubhneet Singh, better known by his stage name Shubh, courted controversy ahead for his performance in Mumbai. As a result of the controversy over the allegations that he supported Khalistani separatist groups, members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) tore down posters advertising Shubh's event in Mumbai. Not only this, consumer lifestyle brand BoAt decided not to sponsor Shubh's concert in Mumbai due to suspicions that he supported Khalistani separatists.