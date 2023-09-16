SIIMA AWARDS 2023 CHECK OUT THE LIST OF TELUGU AND KANNADA WINNERS AT THE STAR STUDDED EVENT

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2023 is finally back with its 11th edition. The event took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on September 15 and 16 with much enthusiasm and fanfare. The latest edition of SIIMA was a star-studded affair as it brought together the best talents from the Telugu and Kannada film industries, exhibiting the remarkable achievements in cinema from the past year. The winners who were honoured for their excellent contributions to these two thriving industries are listed below.

Here's the list of Telugu Winners at SIIMA 2023:

Best Director: SS Rajamouli for RRR

Best Actor in Leading Role: Jr NTR for RRR

Best Debutant Director: Mallidi Vassishta for Bimbisara

Best Debutant Producers: Sharath and Anurag for Major

Best Debutant Actress: Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

Promising Newcomer: Ganesh Bellamkonda

Best Music Director: MM Keeravaani for his magnetic melodies in RRR

Best Lyric Writer: Chandrabose for Naatu Naatu from RRR

Best Playback Singer - Male: Miryala Ram for the title song in DJ Tillu

Best Playback Singer - Female: Singer Mangli for Jinthaak from Dhamaka

Here's the list of Kannada Winners at SIIMA 2023:

Best Actor in Leading Role - Critics: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Film: 777 Charlie

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Achyuth Kunar for Kantara

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Shubha Raksha for Home Minister

Best Debutant Producer: Apeksha Purohit and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for Dollu

Best Debutant Actor: Pruthvi Shamanur

Best Debutant Actress: Neetha Ashok for Vikrant Rona

SIIMA 2023 honoured the exceptional individuals who continue to push the frontiers of storytelling and entertainment while celebrating the brilliance and creativity in South Indian cinema. Congratulations to all of the winners on their remarkable achievements.

Also read: SIIMA Awards 2023: Ahead of the award gala, have a look at nominees in key categories