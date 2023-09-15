SIIMA Awards 2023: Ahead of the award gala, have a look at nominees in key categories
Hyderabad: The 2023 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) are set to take place in Dubai, promising a grand celebration of talent and cinematic excellence from the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries. This year's edition of SIIMA is expected to be bigger and better than ever before, and it will unfold at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on September 15 and 16, 2023. The anticipation is palpable among fans as they eagerly await the moment their favorite stars receive the coveted SIIMA trophies.
Notably, the SIIMA Awards have been celebrated at various international locations in the past, including Hyderabad in India. However, the decision to host this year's event once again in Dubai only adds to the glamour and splendor of the award gala.
The hosting duties for the event will be shared by the actor-producer Rana Daggubati and Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur. Rana and Mrunal's on-stage chemistry and wit are expected to add an extra layer of entertainment to the already star-studded event.
In the run-up to the SIIMA Awards, a press conference was held, where actors and filmmakers from the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries came together to discuss their movies and work. This gathering generated immense excitement among fans who are now eagerly looking forward to witnessing their favorite stars being recognized for their outstanding contributions to the world of cinema.
One of the highlights of any awards ceremony is the unveiling of the nominees in key categories. Before the award gala kicksoff in Dubai, take a closer look at the nominees in various categories for the 2023 SIIMA Awards:
Best Director (Malayalam):
- Amal Neerad for Bheeshma Parvan
- Khalid Rahman for Thallumaala
- Mahesh Narayanan for Ariyippu
- Tharun Moorthy for Saudi Vellakka
- Vineeth Sreenivasan for Hridaya
Best Director (Tamil):
- Gautham Ramachandran for Gargi
- Lokesh Kanagaraj for Vikram
- M Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi
- Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan I
- Mithran R Jawahar for Tiruchitrambalam
Best Director (Kannada):
- Anup Bhandari for Vikrant Rona
- Darling Krishna for Love Mocktail 2
- Kiranraj K for 777 Charlie
- Prashant Neel for KGF Chapter 2
- Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Director (Telugu):
- Chandoo Mondeti for Kartikeya 2
- Hanu Raghavapudi for Sita Ramam
- SS Rajamouli for RRR
- Sashi Kiran Tikka for Major
- Vimal Krishna for DJ Tillu
Best Actress (Malayalam):
- Darshana Rajendran for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey
- Kalyani Priyadarshan for Bro Daddy
- Keerthy Suresh for Vaashi
- Navya Nair for Oruthee
- Revathy for Bhoothakalam
- Anaswara Rajan for Super Sharanya
Best Actress (Tamil):
- Aishwarya Lekshmi for Gatta Kushti
- Dushara Vijayan for Natcharitham Nagargiradhu
- Keerthy Suresh for Saani Kaayidham
- Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam
- Sia Pallavi for Gargi
- Trisha for Ponniyin Selvan- I
Best Actress (Kannada):
- Ashika Ranganath for Kayimo
- Chaithra Achar for Gilky
- Rachita Ram for Monsoon Raaga
- Saptami Gowda for Kantara
- Sharmeila Mandra for Gaalipata 2
- Srinidhi Shetty for KGF Chapter 2
Best Actress (Telugu):
- Meenakshi Chaudhary for Hit The Second Case
- Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam
- Neha Shetty for DJ Tillu
- Nithya Menen for Bheemla Nayak
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Yashoda
- Sreeleela for Dhamaka
Best Actor (Malayalam):
- Basil Joseph for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey
- Kunchacko Boban for Nna Than Cade Kodu
- Mammoothy for Bheeshma Parvan and Rorschach
- Nivin Pauly for Padavettu
- Prithviraj Sukumaran for Jana Gana Mana
Best Actor (Tamil):
- Dhanush for Thiruchitrambalam
- Kamal Haasan for Vikram
- Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
- Silmabarasan for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu
- Vikram for Ponniyin Selvan I and Mahaan
Best Actor (Kannada):
- Puneeth Rajkumar for James
- Rakshit Shetty for 777 Charlie
- Rishab Shetty for Kantara
- Shivarajkumar for Vedha
- Sudeep for Vikrant Rona
- Yash for KGF Chapter 2
Best Actor (Telugu):
- Adivi Sesh for Major
- Dulquer Salmaan for Sita Ramam
- Jr NTR for RRR
- Nikhil Siddhartha for Karthikeya 2
- Ram Charan for RRR
- Sidhu Jonnalagadda for DJ Tillu
The list of nominees in these key categories reflects the immense talent and diversity within the South Indian film industry. The SIIMA Awards 2023 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of cinema, and fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see which of their favorite stars will take home the prestigious awards on the big night in Dubai. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage of the SIIMA Awards 2023 as we inch closer to the grand event.