SIIMA AWARDS 2023 AHEAD OF THE AWARD GALA HAVE A LOOK AT NOMINEES IN KEY CATEGORIES

Hyderabad: The 2023 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) are set to take place in Dubai, promising a grand celebration of talent and cinematic excellence from the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries. This year's edition of SIIMA is expected to be bigger and better than ever before, and it will unfold at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on September 15 and 16, 2023. The anticipation is palpable among fans as they eagerly await the moment their favorite stars receive the coveted SIIMA trophies.

Notably, the SIIMA Awards have been celebrated at various international locations in the past, including Hyderabad in India. However, the decision to host this year's event once again in Dubai only adds to the glamour and splendor of the award gala.

The hosting duties for the event will be shared by the actor-producer Rana Daggubati and Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur. Rana and Mrunal's on-stage chemistry and wit are expected to add an extra layer of entertainment to the already star-studded event.

In the run-up to the SIIMA Awards, a press conference was held, where actors and filmmakers from the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries came together to discuss their movies and work. This gathering generated immense excitement among fans who are now eagerly looking forward to witnessing their favorite stars being recognized for their outstanding contributions to the world of cinema.

One of the highlights of any awards ceremony is the unveiling of the nominees in key categories. Before the award gala kicksoff in Dubai, take a closer look at the nominees in various categories for the 2023 SIIMA Awards:

Best Director (Malayalam):

Amal Neerad for Bheeshma Parvan

Khalid Rahman for Thallumaala

Mahesh Narayanan for Ariyippu

Tharun Moorthy for Saudi Vellakka

Vineeth Sreenivasan for Hridaya

Best Director (Tamil):

Gautham Ramachandran for Gargi

Lokesh Kanagaraj for Vikram

M Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi

Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan I

Mithran R Jawahar for Tiruchitrambalam

Best Director (Kannada):

Anup Bhandari for Vikrant Rona

Darling Krishna for Love Mocktail 2

Kiranraj K for 777 Charlie

Prashant Neel for KGF Chapter 2

Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Director (Telugu):

Chandoo Mondeti for Kartikeya 2

Hanu Raghavapudi for Sita Ramam

SS Rajamouli for RRR

Sashi Kiran Tikka for Major

Vimal Krishna for DJ Tillu

Best Actress (Malayalam):

Darshana Rajendran for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Kalyani Priyadarshan for Bro Daddy

Keerthy Suresh for Vaashi

Navya Nair for Oruthee

Revathy for Bhoothakalam

Anaswara Rajan for Super Sharanya

Best Actress (Tamil):

Aishwarya Lekshmi for Gatta Kushti

Dushara Vijayan for Natcharitham Nagargiradhu

Keerthy Suresh for Saani Kaayidham

Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam

Sia Pallavi for Gargi

Trisha for Ponniyin Selvan- I

Best Actress (Kannada):

Ashika Ranganath for Kayimo

Chaithra Achar for Gilky

Rachita Ram for Monsoon Raaga

Saptami Gowda for Kantara

Sharmeila Mandra for Gaalipata 2

Srinidhi Shetty for KGF Chapter 2

Best Actress (Telugu):

Meenakshi Chaudhary for Hit The Second Case

Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

Neha Shetty for DJ Tillu

Nithya Menen for Bheemla Nayak

Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Yashoda

Sreeleela for Dhamaka

Best Actor (Malayalam):

Basil Joseph for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Kunchacko Boban for Nna Than Cade Kodu

Mammoothy for Bheeshma Parvan and Rorschach

Nivin Pauly for Padavettu

Prithviraj Sukumaran for Jana Gana Mana

Best Actor (Tamil):

Dhanush for Thiruchitrambalam

Kamal Haasan for Vikram

Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Silmabarasan for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

Vikram for Ponniyin Selvan I and Mahaan

Best Actor (Kannada):

Puneeth Rajkumar for James

Rakshit Shetty for 777 Charlie

Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Shivarajkumar for Vedha

Sudeep for Vikrant Rona

Yash for KGF Chapter 2

Best Actor (Telugu):

Adivi Sesh for Major

Dulquer Salmaan for Sita Ramam

Jr NTR for RRR

Nikhil Siddhartha for Karthikeya 2

Ram Charan for RRR

Sidhu Jonnalagadda for DJ Tillu

The list of nominees in these key categories reflects the immense talent and diversity within the South Indian film industry. The SIIMA Awards 2023 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of cinema, and fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see which of their favorite stars will take home the prestigious awards on the big night in Dubai. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage of the SIIMA Awards 2023 as we inch closer to the grand event.