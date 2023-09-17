SIIMA 2023 FULL WINNERS LIST HAVE A LOOK AT WHO WON WHAT FROM TAMIL AND MALAYALAM CINEMA

Hyderabad: The South Indian International Awards (SIIMA) 2023, one of the most highly anticipated events in the Indian film industry, concluded its second day with a star-studded celebration of excellence in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. The event, held on September 16th, brought together luminaries from the film industry to recognize and honor outstanding achievements that have contributed to the magic of the silver screen.

In Tamil cinema, the winners included R Madhavan, who received the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for his stellar performance in Rocketry. He also won the Best Director Debut accolade for the same film. Kamal Haasan clinched the Popular Choice For Best Actor award for his role in Vikram, while Trisha was honored with the Popular Choice For Best Actress award for her performance in PS 1. Lokesh Kanagaraj won the Best Director award for Vikram, and Ponniyin Selvan - 1 was crowned the Best Film.

In the Malayalam film industry, notable winners included Kalyani Priyadarshan, who was awarded Best Actress in a Leading Role for Bro Daddy, and Tovino Thomas, who secured the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for Thallumaala. Vineeth Sreenivasan was recognized as the Best Director for Hridayam, and Nna Thaan Case Kodu claimed the Best Film title. Vinayak Sasikumar's lyrical prowess, Mridula Warrier's soulful singing, and Sharan Velayudhan's stunning cinematography were among the talents acknowledged.

Have a look at the illustrious winners and their remarkable achievements at SIIMA 2023 in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema.

SIIMA 2023 winners from Tamil cinema:

Best Debut Actor - Pradeep Ranganathan (Love Today)

Best Debut Actress - Aditi (Viruman)

Popular Choice Best Actress - Trisha (PS1)

Popular Choice Best Actor - Kamal Haasan (Vikram)

Best Actress Critics - Keerthy Suresh (Saani Kaayidham)

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Madhavan (Rocketry)

Best Music Director - Anirudh Ravichander (Vikram)

Best Debut Director - Madhavan (Rocketry)

Best Actor In Comedy Role - Yogi Babu (Love Today)

Best Actor In Negative Role - SJ Suryah ( Don)

Best Supporting Actor (Male) - Kaali Venkat (Gargi)

Best Supporting Actress (Female) - Vasanthi (Vikram)

Best Production Designer - Thota Tharani (PS1)

Best Lyric Writer - Ilango Krishnan (Ponni Nadhi)

Best Cinematographer - Ravi Varman (PS1)

Achievement Award - Mani Ratnam

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Kamal Haasan (Pathala Pathala)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Jonita (Arabic Kuthu)

Best Film - Ponniyin Selvan 1

Best Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj (Vikram)

Have a look at who won at SIIMA 2023 from the Malayalam industry:

Best Debut Actor: Ranjith Sajeev (Mike)

Best Debut Actress: Gayathrie Shankar (Nna Thaan Case Kodu)

Best Debut Director: Mukundan Unni Associates

Best Lyricist: Vinayak Sasikumar (Parudeesa, from Bheeshma Parvam)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Mridula Warrier (Mayilpeeli, from Pothanpatham Noottandu)

Best Cinematography: Sharan Velayudhan (Saudi Vellakka)

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Kalyani Priyadarshan (Bro Daddy)

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics): Darshana Rajendran (Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics): Kunchacko Boban (Nna Thaan Case Kodu)

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Tovino Thomas (Thallumaala)

Best Supporting Actress: Bindu Panicker (Rorschach)

Best Supporting Actor: Lal (Mahaveeryar)

Best Actor in Comedy Role: Rajesh Madhavan (Nna Thaan Case Kodu)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Vineeth Sreenivasan (Mukundan Unni Associates)

Special Jury Award: Basil Joseph (Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey)

Best Debut Producer: Meppadiyan

Best Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan (Hridayam)

Best Film: Nna Thaan Case Kodu

SIIMA 2023 not only celebrated excellence but also showcased the incredible diversity, talent, and creativity that continue to shape the cinematic landscape of Tamil and Malayalam cinema. The event left an enduring mark by honoring the dedication and artistry of these remarkable artists and filmmakers, ensuring that their contributions are celebrated and cherished by audiences worldwide.