SIDHARTH MALHOTRA TURNS CHEERLEADER FOR WIFE KIARA ADVANI AS HE GRACES SATYAPREM KI KATHA PREMIERE

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is the best cheerleader of his actor-wife Kiara Advani. On Wednesday, the actor arrived at the screening of Kiara's forthcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai. A number of celebs attended the screening, including the lead actors of the movie Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. But what grabbed the attention of the netizens is Sidharth's attendance at the event to cheer up his wife Kiara.

The couple was seen holding hands as they arrived for the event. The actors were dressed in matching white outfits. Kiara wore a suit, and Sidharth, on the other hand, looked charming in a white t-shirt paired with a denim shirt and blue jeans. The couple was accompanied by Kiara's parents.

Speaking of Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The trailer introduces us to Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

The movie also features Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. Besides this, Kartik will appear in Hansal Mehta's next Captain India and in Kabir Khan's next untitled project. Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in director Shankar's next Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (With agency inputs)