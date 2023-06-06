SIDHARTH MALHOTRA REACTS TO KIARA ADVANIS SATYAPREM KI KATHA TRAILER SAYS CANT WAIT TO WATCH

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra can't keep calm and wants to meet Katha aka Kiara Advani after the trailer of her upcoming musical romantic saga Satyaprem Ki Katha was released. Taking to Instagram Story, the Mission Majnu actor shared his wife Kiara's post and captioned it, "TRAILER LOOKS LOVELY KI @ CAN'T WAIT TO MEET KATHA. GOOD LUCK TO YOU AND THE TEAM #SATYAPREMKIKATHA @NADIADWALAGRANDSON & @KARTIKAARYAN."

Sidharth Malhotra's IG Story

And Kiara continued banter on social media and re-shared Sidharth's post and wrote, "Thanks babe," with heart and kiss face emojis. Kartik took to Instagram and treated fans with the trailer video on Monday and captioned it, "Maybe I didn't come to this world to do anything except love you. #SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer OUT NOW."

Kiara Advani's IG Story

The trailer introduces us to Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together. The video also showed a glimpse of the songs. The film depicts the idea of love after marriage. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the first track of the film Naseeb Se which received massive responses from the fans.

Composed by Payal Dev, the song is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are given by AM. Turaz. The mesmerizing visuals and melody of the song are absolutely captivating. The song beautifully showcased the chemistry of Kartik and Kiara as they brought the love season back to the theatres after a long time.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 15.

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The official streaming date of the series is still awaited. On the other hand, Kiara also has Game Changer alongside RRR actor Ram Charan in her kitty. (ANI)