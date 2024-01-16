Sidharth Malhotra is all smiles as he cuts birthday cake with fans - watch
Sidharth Malhotra is all smiles as he cuts birthday cake with fans - watch
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday on January 16, and social media platforms are flooded with heartfelt wishes for him. The actor has an enormous fan following, and his fans deeply appreciate his humble nature and the way he interacts with them. On his special day, he decided to bring happiness to his fans by celebrating his birthday alongside them.
On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra stepped out to celebrate his birthday with fans, who couldn't contain their excitement. Wearing an orange hoodie paired with grey pants, Sidharth looked effortlessly dapper. He held a cute little cake as his fans gathered around him, creating a vibrant atmosphere. They stood right by his side, singing the birthday song while rejoicing at the sight of him cutting the cake that they had specially brought for him.
Earlier today, Sidharth celebrated his 39th birthday in the company of his beloved family, relatives, and close friends. Recently, Kiara Advani's parents, Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey, were spotted arriving at his birthday bash, followed by filmmakers Karan Johar and Shakun Batra. In one of the pictures, Sidharth can be seen posing with KJo, Shakun, producer Juno Chopra, and several others.
In terms of his work, Sidharth is currently set for the release of Rohit Shetty's upcoming action-packed web series titled Indian Police Force. The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on January 19. Additionally, the talented actor will also be seen in the thrilling action film Yodha.
