SIDHARTH MALHOTRA FULFILLS HUSBAND DUTIES IN CUTEST WAY AS HE CARRIES KIARA ADVANIS SHOPPING BAGS

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra on Wednesday treated his fans with a look at a few of his throwback photos. Taking to his social media handle, the Ek Villain actor shared pictures on his Instagram Story, where he can be seen carrying out the responsibilities of a husband.

The first picture shows the Yodha actor carrying a few shopping bags. Sharing the image, the actor wrote, "Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time!@kiaraaliaadvani." The second image shows Sidharth enjoying a burger while also holding additional bags for his lovely wife. He wrote, "A quick bite before we get 'bag' to work.@kiaraaliaadvani, thank you for the treat (with a red heart emoji)."

Sidharth Malhotra shared pictures of himself from a recent vacation.

In the pictures, Sidharth can be seen in a casual look. He was sporting a white pullover and blue joggers. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani also responded to the pictures and reshared them on her Instagram Story. In response to the first picture, she wrote, "Anytime." In her other story, she replied, "Making sure he works out! #SidFit."

Kiara Advani responded to Sidharth Malhotra's pictures and shared them on her Instagram Story

Recently, after the couple returned from their vacation, Kiara shared a photo of herself and Sidharth on social media. In the picture, they were seen posing with their backs. She captioned the post, "Take me back already." The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They apparently fell in love while shooting for Shershaah, which was released in 2021.

Kiara shared a photo of herself and Sidharth after they returned from their vacation.

On the professional front, Kiara will next appear in the forthcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. She also has Game Changer alongside RRR actor Ram Charan in her kitty. On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in the upcoming film Yodha. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty.