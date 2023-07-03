Mumbai (Maharashtra): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film Yodha have once again decided to postpone the official release date of the film. Yodha will be released on December 15 this year. This is the third time the film's release date has been pushed forward. Notably, many big-budget films are slated for release in December.

The December releases include Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee, which will release on December 1. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer An Impossible Love Story will be released on December 7. Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Taapsee Pannu will be released on December 22. The third part of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's popular comedy franchise Fukrey will hit the theatres on December 1. Moreover, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has also been postponed to December 1. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a post that reads, "Re-fuelled and ready to soar #YODHA- the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on December 15, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles."

Earlier, the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, after that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, and then to September 15. Now the makers have decided to release their film on December 15.

Talking about Yodha, Sidharth said, "As an artiste you should work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (With agency inputs)