Hyderabad: Bollywood actors and couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently vacationing in Amalfi in Italy if a viral video of the two is anything to go by. Kiara celebrated her 31st birthday with her dear husband. The couple was last spotted at the Mumbai airport late on Thursday night, ahead of her special day. Now, a new video of the Shershaah stars traveling with their huge luggage has surfaced on social media.

In a video shared by a fan page on Instagram, the couple can be seen in the perfect mood for vacation. Sidharth and Kiara are captured dragging heavy trolley bags on a sunny day. They said goodbye to a friend and then walked through a crowd to a buggy car. For the journey, Sidharth sported a yellow shirt that he paired with olive green shorts. He wore dark sunglasses and also carried a backpack. Kiara, on the other hand, opted for a white backless dress. She had her hair tied in a top bun.

Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "Those heavy luggage. Husband's duty." While other users filled the comment section with red heart emojis. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kiara took to her Instagram Story and dropped a picture of herself shelling out major vacation goals. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Such a lovely day!" She is seen in a yellow bralette and an orange bottom as she struck a pose flaunting her beautiful profile.

Kiara Advani's Instagram Story

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen alongside Ram Charan in Shankar's Game Changer. She will also be seen in the action thriller movie War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Whereas, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha, directed by Pushkar Ojha, and Sagar Ambre. Besides that, he will also be making his digital debut with the web series Indian Police Force.

