SIDHARTH MALHOTRA AND KIARA ADVANI ROCK CASUAL LOOK AS THEY RETURN TO MUMBAI AFTER MINI TRIP

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of Bollywood's most adored couples, were recently sighted at the airport. Kiara and Sidharth are without a doubt one of the most beloved couples in the business. The two lovers make the cutest couple ever and frequently draw a lot of attention, whether it is from their online PDA or from their infrequent public appearances.

They never pass up an opportunity to spend time together and travel on vacations, despite their hectic schedules. Recently, the couple was photographed at the airport sporting casual wear. The two looked just as stylish as always.

The B-town couple were sighted at the Mumbai airport today, September 18. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor could be spotted escorting his stunning wife to the entrance gate. The Shershaah pair made care to grin sweetly towards the photographers. Sidharth was observed sporting a grey tracksuit, an olive t-shirt, and black sunglasses with white trainers.

On the other hand, Kiara went for a natural makeup and open hair, a pair of white shoes paired with a white tank top and blue jeans. She completed her look with black sunglasses and a handbag that matched the shades. The two looked adorable together as they exchanged glances.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in the upcoming action movie Yodha. He was last seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu. Talking about Yodha, the Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre co-directed flick, is slated for release in December of this year. Additionally, the actor will soon make his OTT debut with the upcoming Rohit Shetty-directed online series Indian Police Force on Amazon Prime. There is also a lot of buzz that Sidharth is in negotiations to take the lead role in Rowdy Rathore 2.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani most recently appeared alongside Kartik Aaryan in the love story Satyaprem Ki Katha. She will be next seen in the forthcoming political thriller Game Changer opposite RRR fame Ram Charan.

Also read: Can't wait to see: Sidharth Malhotra gushes over wifey Kiara Advani, hints at her exciting project