SIDDHARTH WISHES PARTNER ADITI RAO HYDARI ON BIRTHDAY SEE HOW SHE REACTS

Hyderabad: Dating rumors have been swirling around actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth for quite some time now. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Siddharth took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt birthday post for Aditi Rao Hydari, which left fans in a frenzy. The rumored couple recently made a public appearance together at the Jio MAMI Film Festival held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Taking to Instagram on October 28, Siddharth posted a photo of the birthday girl and a picture of the two of them together, accompanying the snaps with a poetic tribute to Aditi in the caption. The caption had a touch of humor and a personal hint.

Siddharth wrote, "Isn't she lovely? Happy Birthday, partner. Thank you for being All the pixies in the world. Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace. Incantations and giggles fill the air. All in wait for a smile on your face. Be you be true. And thank you For showing us. It always, without fail, takes two (attached a white heart emoji). See you soon. It's been too long (sic)."

Reacting to the post, Aditi wrote in the comment section, "Been toooooo long… You’re a poet and I didn’t know it! Ps- I should have known you over talented boy! (sic)."

On the work front, Aditi has had an incredibly busy year, with notable appearances in the critically acclaimed Jubilee and the web series Taj: Divided by Blood. Additionally, she is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, alongside Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Aditi has also made her mark in films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, and Bajirao Mastani among others.