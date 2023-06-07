SIDDHARTH SURPRISES CROWD AS HE SINGS OYE OYE AT SHARWANANDS WEDDING WATCH

Hyderabad: Actor Siddharth is known for being quite reserved while speaking to the media, and he generally avoids opening up in public forums. The actor, however, surprised everyone by singing at Sharwanand's wedding. He joined the music band on stage at the wedding and gave an impromptu performance winning everyone's hearts with his singing abilities.

In a video from the occasion which has been making rounds on social media, Siddharth could be seen joining the band on stage to sing the song Oye Oye from his 2009 Telugu movie Oye. The actor received a thunderous response from the audience who could be seen hooting, whistling, and cheering for him as he showcased his vocal prowess. Siddharth opted for a white tuxedo paired with black pants for the wedding.

In response to the viral video, a number of people called him multitalented. A social media user wrote, "Below his original scale. His scale is a little bit higher. Multi-talented!" Another user wrote, "Multi-talented (with clap emojis)." Siddharth and Sharwanand became good friends after working together on the Telugu movie Maha Samudram last year. Siddharth was one of the prominent guests at Sharwanand's wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Siddharth shared a few pictures of the couple from the wedding. Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Rakshita x Sharwa. We were there. It was magical. My heart is so full. To happiness and love always my babies. Life is beautiful." On the work front, Siddharth will next be seen in the thriller drama Takkar. He will also be seen alongside Kamal Haasan in Indian 2.